Target to hire 2,400 in Denver this holiday shopping season

The retailer also said it will offer current employees more hours and opportunities for more pay this season.

DENVER — Target has announced plans to hire 2,400 in Denver to help with the holiday shopping season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said its seasonal team members will receive starting wages of at least $15 as well as key coronavirus health and wellness benefits.

New this year, Target will also provide all workers the opportunity to choose or swap shifts that align with their schedules through a new mobile scheduling app.

Target said its approach to staffing plans for the holiday season includes offering current team members more hours, opportunities for more pay and the ability to easily build flexible schedules.

Target has nearly 1,900 stores and 43 distribution centers nationwide. To supplement year-round staff, Target will hire 100,000 seasonal team members in its stores across the country.

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for store positions and distribution center roles.

Others hiring this holiday season include Macy's, USPS and UPS.

Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally. UPS said it aims to hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver.

