Target to hire 2,500 in Denver this holiday season

Current Target employees will have the option of working more hours during the 2020 holiday shopping season.

DENVER — Target has announced plans to hire 2,500 in Denver to help with the holiday shopping season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said its seasonal team members will receive starting wages of $15 and key coronavirus health and wellness benefits.

Seasonal hires will have access to free health care through virtual doctor visits, free backup care, free counseling sessions, personal protective equipment and a waived absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, including quarantine and confirmed illness pay.

Twice as many Target store team members will be dedicated to contactless services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, during the holiday shopping season, according to Target.

Target said that during the first half of fiscal 2020, more than 10 million new guests shopped Target.com and demand for same-day fulfillment options quadrupled.

Target has also announced existing team members will be able to work additional hours in their current role and, new this year, can train to work in other areas of the store that are in higher demand during the holidays, like Order Pickup and Drive Up.

“The success of our business strategy rests on the strength of our team and their ability to adjust quickly to the needs of our guests and their changing shopping patterns,” said Melissa Kremer, Target’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Throughout the year, the team has successfully balanced strong demand in our stores with surging digital volume. Knowing that the holiday season will be unlike any other, we’re building in even more flexibility to make sure Target remains a safe and convenient place to work and shop, while investing in our team’s industry-leading pay and benefits.”

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for store positions and distribution center roles.

Target has nearly 1,900 stores and 43 distribution centers nationwide.