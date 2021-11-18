Here's your Thanksgiving Day lineup on 9NEWS

9NEWS and NBC present a day of special programming on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

DENVER — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 25 and you can still count on turkey, stuffing, 5K runs, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

NBC will again be your headquarters for the holiday season starting with the signature presentation of the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This holiday season you'll also see a brand-new live production of the timeless musical "Annie" — plus presentations of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "It's a Wonderful Life" and much more.

Without further adieu, here's your Thanksgiving Day 2021 television schedule on 9NEWS:

Thanksgiving Day on 9NEWS

4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. — 9NEWS Mornings

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Today

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — National Dog Show

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (repeat)

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — 9NEWS at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — NBC Nightly News

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Football Night in America

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

9:30 pm. to 10:35 p.m. — 9NEWS Special Edition

10:35 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. — Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Thanksgiving Day on KTVD Channel 20

7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — The Feed: Chomping Through Colorado

7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Hearts of Champions: The Reset

8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — Warrior Way: Stronger Together

8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Colorado Wildfires: From Ashes to Action

