Here's your Thanksgiving Day lineup on 9NEWS

9NEWS and NBC present a day of special programming on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

COLORADO, USA — Like all things in 2020, Thanksgiving might be a little different this year.

Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 26 and you can still count on turkey, stuffing, 5K runs, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

Thanksgiving Day on 9NEWS

4:30 a.m.- 7 a.m. — "Mile High Mornings"

7 a.m. — "Today"

NBC's Today has the latest coronavirus information and "Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell make a visit.

9 a.m. — "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"

Macy's annual Thanksgiving parade brings string of floats and stars to New York City's Harold Square.

12 p.m. — "The National Dog Show"

Man's best friend is celebrated when purebred canines are judged in the national competition, hoping to earn the title of "Best in Show." Hosted by John O'Hurley.

2 p.m. — "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"

Repeat of the annual parade in New York City's Harold Square.

5 p.m. — "9NEWS at 5"

5:30 p.m. — "NBC Nightly News"

6 p.m. — 'Football Night in America"

6:30 p.m. — "NFL Football: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers"

A Thanksgiving night NFL game live from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

9:30 p.m. — "9NEWS at 9:30"

10 p.m. — "9NEWS at 10

10:35 p.m. — "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

11:35 p.m. — "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

Thanksgiving Day on Channel 20

7 a.m. — “Warrior Way: A Celebration of the Spirit of Colorado"

A look back at 2020’s Warriors who are overcoming life’s challenges and making a difference to inspire hope and change.

7:30 a.m. — “6Man”

9NEWS follows the Fleming Wildcats on their journey to the 2019 Colorado 6-man state football championship.

8 a.m. — “The Jefferson Project”

9NEWS follows a group of students and staff at Jefferson High School in Edgewater, as they work to overcome obstacles for a brighter future.

9:30 p.m. — "Voices of Change"

Following events across the country that brought racial injustices into the spotlight, 9NEWS is sharing the stories of people working for equality in Colorado.

THANKSGIVING COVERAGE:

