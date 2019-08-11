DENVER — Thousands of children in the Denver community will receive gifts this holidays season thanks to the Denver Dream Center and local volunteers.

The nonprofit throws a holiday campaign called ‘Hope for the Holidays’ each year. The program works to give thousands of presents to families who can’t afford to put a present under the tree during the holiday season.

One event, called Santa's Elves, allows volunteers to 'adopt' a family by purchasing Christmas presents for the children in it. Then, on Dec. 14, volunteers will be able to meet the families and deliver gifts to them.

The event will be held at Coors Field, and features some big name, including players on the Colorado Rockies, the Denver Broncos and Denver Nuggets.

But the stars of the day will be the kids and families that come.

To learn more about 'Hope for the Holidays' or to volunteer, click/tap to this link.

