DENVER — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means spending time making food with family and friends – and also traveling.

Everyone knows all too well that Wednesday and Thursday on Thanksgiving week are stressful days on the road, which is why Google Maps analyzed 2018 traffic data to pinpoint the “best and worst time to leave for your Thanksgiving road trip.”

The tech giant also analyzed the best and worst times to visit a grocery store, a shopping center, when to go Black Friday shopping and other trends and tips for navigating efficiently during the holiday season.

The interactive study shows that the night before Thanksgiving is one of the worst times to travel on the road, as traffic is piled high during these times. However, Black Friday traffic around 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. is similar to a normal Friday morning commute.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Navigating parking near DIA during the holiday rush

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

RELATED: Where to donate turkeys, food & money ahead of Thanksgiving

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History