UPS aims to hire 2,200 in Denver for busy holiday season

UPS will hold a 'Brown Friday' hiring event online and in-person on Friday, Oct. 30.

DENVER — UPS has announced it still needs to hire 2,200 seasonal workers in Denver ahead of the very busy holiday shipping season.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.

In Denver, UPS is hiring package drivers, driver-helpers and package handlers.

UPS will hold its annual one-day hiring blitz on Friday, Oct. 30 with nearly 250 hiring fairs across the country, including one in Commerce City.

To learn more about virtual and in-person hiring fairs, viewers can visit upsjobs.com/brownfriday.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said UPS Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs this Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs range from $21 to $28.50 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $15 per hour and $16.80 for driver-helpers, according to UPS.

UPS said that over the last three years, about 35% of people hired for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over. About 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

