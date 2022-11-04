‘Brown Friday’: UPS hiring 1,840 workers in Denver

Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

DENVER — UPS announced that it plans to hire more than 1,840 seasonal workers in the Denver area during its annual 'UPS Brown Friday' events weekend.

UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that ramps up in October.

In Denver, UPS is hiring seasonal drivers, CDL drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

UPS added it has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, with a process that now takes 25 minutes for most people from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring information session can still apply online at UPSjob.com.

Seasonal package car driver positions begin at up to $30 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin with an $8,750 sign-on bonus + $0.71/mile + $30 per hour for loading time/delays and weekly subsistence pay for Team Drivers.

UPS said a full-time package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” Nando Cesarone, U.S. Operations Executive Vice President and President, said. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal UPS employees earned permanent positions after the holiday season.

