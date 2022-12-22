Proctor's Garden: Use festive greenery to decorate outdoor pots

There is plenty of beauty found in the winter garden. Different plants can be used to create festive displays.

DENVER — Prevent needle drop. Protect your Christmas tree, wreaths and garlands by spraying them with an ant-desiccant. This will seal moisture in the needles. You can also spray cut boughs that you use outdoors as well as living evergreens that can brown out in winter. Spray thoroughly for best results.

Evergreen boughs add to the holidays by dressing up pots on your front porch or patio. Use store-bought greenery or branches cut from your garden. Spray these as well.

I use juniper, blue spruce, pine and Oregon grape holly, as well as bare branches and seed heads cut from the garden. Red twig dogwood is a nice accent. Add pinecones, ribbons and ornaments however you like.

