DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced Tuesday it will expand its Operation Santa program to Denver this holiday season.

In the Operation Santa program, thousands of kids write letters to Santa and their wish lists are fulfilled by members of the community.

The program will expand to 15 different cities, including Denver for the first time, beginning Monday, Nov. 18.

How USPS Operation Santa works:

Kids write letters to Santa and send to a specific address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole 88888 Letters are blinded for any identifying information and then uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for the community to browse. Letters are adopted by caring members of the public and the postal community, including both customers and employees. Community members shop, wrap and ship via unique bar codes at participating Post Offices by Dec. 21, being sure not to include any identifying information. Happy children receive their packages from Santa and the magic of the season continues.

Customers can browse USPSOperationSanta.com to adopt a letter in the community.

