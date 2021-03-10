USPS installing dozens of new sorting machines, including one in Denver

Post offices are gearing up for the Christmas season with more than 100 high-speed parcel sorting machines being installed across the country, including in Denver.

DENVER — Ahead of the holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is installing more than 100 high-speed parcel sorting machines across the country, including one here in Denver.

In order to stay ahead of package demand, the Denver Processing and Distribution Center has opened a new Package Support Annex. This annex has installed a new parcel sorting machine and robotic sorting platform.

USPS said these additional machines allow 12 times the package-sorting capacity compared to manually sorting packages.

These parcel sorting machines are part of a $40 billion investment and are focused on modernizing operations to better equip the Postal Service.

The processing machine in Denver is in action now.

