Walmart to hold supply chain hiring event in Colorado

The retailer is holding hiring events this week in 130 cities.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Walmart will hold hiring events this week in more than 130 cities as it looks to hire 150,000 workers and bolster its supply chain this holiday season.

The retailer will hold a Colorado hiring event at 7500 East Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart said it will be filling a wide range of roles at its supply chain centers including lift drivers and order-fillers at its grocery facilities, order-fillers and shipping loaders at its Ambient facilities, diesel technicians and drivers at its transportation facilities, as well as warehouse workers and power equipment operators in its fulfillment facilities.

Walmart said its average supply chain associate wage of $20.37 an hour will be based on position, shift and schedule.

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about positions and events near them.

Walmart estimates that about 75% of the company's U.S. salaried store management team members began their careers at Walmart in an hourly position.

Others hiring this holiday season include Target, King Soopers, Macy's, USPS, UPS, Nordstrom and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees nationally. UPS said it aims to hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver.

Target will hire 100,000 seasonal team members in its stores across the country., including 2,400 in Denver. Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado.

