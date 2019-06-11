This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

If the thought of spending your Thanksgiving in the kitchen instead of watching holiday movies or football fills you with dread, don’t despair. Grocery stores and restaurants are happy to take care of most, if not all, the work. Mile High on the Cheap did the math and found that most of these dinners work out to $7.50 to $10 per person.

Some of the more basic dinners don’t include dessert, but a few hours of baking something scrumptious might be just the recipe for getting into the holiday spirit.

Remember, dinners typically come precooked and cold, so allow two to three hours at home for heating. Most outlets will take your orders online or by phone.

But, don’t delay. You’ll want to order sooner rather than later. Here are some options from meals for two to a full house.

“Home Chef Medium Turkey Dinner” is fully cooked 10- to 12-lb. oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, bread Stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato soufflé, gravy, King’s Hawaiian Rolls (12 count) and pumpkin pie to serve 6 to 8, $70.

Order online, at the Deli Counter or call: 877-894-3707. Deadline to order online is November 25.

Fully cooked 10- to 11-lb. turkey, home-style stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, Kings Hawaiian Rolls to serve 6 to 8, $59.99. An In-Store Turkey Breast Dinner (approx. 3.5 pounds of boneless turkey breast) for 6 to 8 is $49.99.

Visit the deli counter or call the order line: 888-358-7328.

Fully-cooked meals for 6 to 8 people include an all-natural turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, creamed kale & spinach, home-style gravy, cranberry sauce and Hawaiian dinner rolls, $69.99.

There’s also a Boneless Turkey Breast Meal for 2 with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and rolls for $35.99. Order online, at any Sprouts store or call 888-5-SPROUT.

Classic Roasted Turkey dinner for four people starts at $79.99 and includes creamy mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing, green beans, cranberry orange sauce and turkey gravy.

Also, turkey breast dinner for 4, $69.99; smoked turkey dinner for 4 (with sweet potatoes, green beans, cornbread & sausage dressing, cranberry-orange sauce and gravy), $89.99; vegan meal for 2, $39.99.

Order at your local Whole Foods or online from the website by selecting a nearby store and then go to the Holiday Meals page.

An Essential Thanksgiving Meal for 12 is $119.99 and includes whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable stuffing and dinner rolls. The Complete Thanksgiving Meal for 12 costs $139.99 and adds spinach artichoke dip & crackers, cranberry walnut relish, an apple pie and a pumpkin pie to the basic package.

There’s also a Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast or Half Boneless Honey-Glazed Ham meal for 4 to 6 at $89.99. The menu includes several variations (and pricing) based on number of people and options. Order online or call 1-866-977-9090.

Delivery: Boston Market has a home delivery program for its holiday meals. Orders ship frozen and then you thaw and reheat. Shipping starts at $24.99. Learn more here.

Turkey Take-Home Feast at $104.99 serves up to 10 people. Includes a whole Herb-Buttered Turkey, Chef-Made Gravy, Cranberry Orange Relish, Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Candied Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Cornbread Stuffing, and Green Bean Casserole with crispy onion strings. Your guests will enjoy two Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves, one Pumpkin and one Pecan Pie for dessert.

This purveyor of natural, organic and sustainably farmed ingredients offers a $89.99 holiday meal that feeds 4 to 6 and consists of with a pre-roasted all-natural turkey, traditional herb stuffing, fresh cranberry relish, classic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, turkey gravy and a 12-pack of Parker House rolls.

It is also possible to get a pre-roasted 12- to 14-pound turkey for $59.99, a selection of holiday sides (herb stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and rolls) to feed 4 to 6 for $29.99.

Order online or in store. Click here for store locations.

This local pioneer in organic foodstuffs has the most flexible holiday dinner ordering process we have found. Click here and scroll down to make selections of traditional turkey or rib roast (both non-GMO) or vegetarian dinners in quantities to feed from 2 to 10, some preparation options, sides, desserts, pick-up location options (choice of two), choice of pick-up times (through 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day). Other meats, game birds, starters and sides are also available.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

