DENVER — When you're finally ready to take down the lights, re-box the nutcrackers and take down the ornaments, you'll also need to find somewhere to get rid of the prized tree you worked so hard to find.

The good news is most cities offer free recycling programs.

Recycled trees are typically chipped and made into mulch, which is then generally available for free to residents. (There are few more unique recycling programs as well).

Here are some of the recycling options available this year:

The city of Denver will pick up your tree during its annual Treecycle event. Leave only natural trees without decorations at your regular trash location by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day between Jan. 6 and Jan. 17.

Trees may also be dropped off at Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off (Quebec Street and Cherry Creek South Drive) or at the Havana Nursery (10450 Smith Rd.). These sites will be open until Jan. 31.

The trees collected will be turned into mulch that can be reclaimed for free at the annual mulch giveaway and compost sale in May.

The Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off will also be accepting old Christmas lights for recycling.

There are two Christmas tree drop-off sites in Arvada.

Lake Arbor Lake Park (6400 Pomona Dr.) is accepting trees Dec. 26 - Jan. 19 at any time.

at any time. Stenger Fields (West 58th Avenue and Oak Street) is also accepting trees Dec. 26 - Jan. 19 at any time.

Mulch will be available for free at both drop-off sites.

Aurora residents can drop off trees at three locations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 7:

Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (Peoria Street in the west parking lot)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (East of Chambers Road)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (West of E-470)

Free mulch will be available at each drop-off site, while supplies last.

Boulder residents can get curbside tree pick-up. Western Disposal will compost Christmas trees left next to residential compost carts on regular collection days Dec. 25 - Jan. 31.

Trees can also be dropped off at the Western Disposal Trash & Recycling Center (5880 Butte Mill Road). Western Disposal will also recycle broken Christmas lights and gift wrap dropped off at the Trash & Recycling Center.

The City and County of Broomfield has set up eight collection sites for Christmas trees:

Mulch from recycled trees and other recycled branches is available for free at the Tree Branch Recycling Facility free of charge, year-round.

From Dec. 26 - Jan. 31, Christmas trees can be dropped off at several locations in Castle Rock:

Mulch will be available for free at Metzler Ranch Park while supplies last.

Residents living on the east side of Centennial can drop off their Christmas trees at Lookout Park (5455 S. Riviera Way) or at Piney Creek Hallow Park (6140 S. Tower Rd.) from Dec. 26 - Jan. 12 every day during daylight hours.

Free mulch will be available to residents at Lookout Park on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Dec. 27.

Residents living on the west part of Centennial can drop their trees off at the Willow Springs Service Center (7100 S. Holly St.) also on Dec. 26 - Jan. 12 during daylight hours.

At the Willow Springs Service Center, residents can pick up mulch weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. beginning on Dec. 27.

There are four parks throughout Englewood that will accept Christmas trees for recycling from Dec. 23 - Jan. 31:

Self-service mulch will then be available to residents a quarter of a mile north of the City of Englewood's Service Center (2800 S Platte River Drive) around the bend on the right-hand side.

There are four Highlands Ranch parks that are accepting Christmas trees for recycling:

The trees can be dropped off anytime from Dec. 25 until Jan. 17.

Free mulch is available at each site while supplies last.

Lakewood is offering tree recycling Dec. 26 - Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

Trees must be dropped off at Lakewood’s Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave, between Estes and old Kipling streets. There will be signs to the designated tree recycling area.

Recycling is free and mulch will also be available upon request.

Christmas trees can be dropped off in the parking lot adjacent to the soccer fields at Cornerstone Park (West Bellview Avenue and South Windermere Street) or at the Willow Springs Service Center (7100 S. Holly St.) in Littleton.

Both sites will be collecting Christmas trees for recycling Dec. 26 - Jan. 12 every day during daylight hours.

Free mulch will be available at both sites starting on Dec. 30. At the Willow Springs Service Center, residents can pick up mulch weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. At Cornerstone Park, residents can pick up mulch from sunrise until sunset any day.

Christmas trees can be recycled from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 at five Longmont locations:

Recycled trees are turned into mulch that is then available to residents or placed into area lakes to create fish habitats.

The Waste Diversion Center also collects wrapping paper, Christmas lights and block styrofoam for recycling.

Parker residents who are looking to recycle their trees can drop them off in the east parking lot at Salisbury Park (12010 S. Motsenbocker Rd.) from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m., Dec. 25 - Jan. 29.

There will also be self-serve mulch available on-site during the first week of January.

Trees will also be collected through Douglas County at Bayou Gulch Park (4815 Fox Sparrow Rd.) and Challenger Regional Park (17299 E. Lincoln Ave.) from Dec. 26 - Jan. 31. Free mulch will be available on-site at each location while supplies last.

Christmas trees can either be dropped off or picked up for recycling in Thornton.

Residents can place trees at the curb on their regular trash pick up days between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4 and they will be collected for recycling.

Those who would rather drop off their trees can bring them to the Infrastructure Maintenance Center (12450 Washington St.) on Jan. 11 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proof of Thornton residency will be required to drop off a Christmas tree for recycling.

Christmas trees can be dropped off in the lower parking lot of the City Park Fitness Center (10475 Sheridan Blvd) in Westminster Dec. 26 - Jan. 27.

If you'd rather have your tree picked up from your curb, a local boy scout troop will come get it on Dec. 28 or Jan. 4 for their annual fundraiser. Call 303-706-3389 to schedule a pickup.

