Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland

The free walkable holiday attraction will be open through Dec. 31 at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Winter Wonderlights is back in Loveland for the 2020 holiday season with some COVID-friendly changes.

The walkable holiday lighting attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra opens Saturday, Nov. 14 and will be lit through Thursday, Dec. 31.

This year, Winter Wonderlights will have more than 80,000 holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and light shows.

Thirty-minute music and light shows will take place each night from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. The show features six classic and modern holiday songs with dancing lights on a 20-foot LED mappable Christmas Tree.

> Above video: Winter Wonderlights 2019

Three "LIVE! Celebrations" are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, Saturday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Dec. 4 with live entertainment, pyrotechnic surprises with the musical light show (weather permitting), food trucks and giveaways, according to event organizers.

“The holidays are such an important time for families to celebrate the season together and we wanted to keep the joy of Winter Wonderlights alive by making changes this year to promote safe, festive fun for the entire family,” said Cindy Mackin, visitor services manager for the City of Loveland. “While we won’t have our giant inflatable igloo with crafts and characters this year, we are building an experience that we know families will love.”

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public.

Reservations are required for LIVE! Celebrations at WinterWonderlightsLoveland.com.

Holiday-themed masks and mini-hand sanitizer bottles will be given away during LIVE! celebrations and social distancing markers will be placed around the event area, according to organizers.

Canned food donations to support the Larimer County Food Bank will be accepted nightly and will help feed families in need this holiday season.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.