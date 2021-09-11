Winter Wonderlights returns to Loveland

The free holiday attraction will be open through Jan. 2 at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

LOVELAND, Colo. — One of northern Colorado's biggest holiday light displays is returning this winter season.

Winter Wonderlights, a walkable holiday lighting attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, will be lit Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

This year, Winter Wonderlights has added 20,000 additional lights, bringing its display to 100,000 holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes and heart arches, illuminated African stone sculptures and a new 23-foot LED mappable Christmas tree.

Thirty-minute music and light shows will take place each night from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 2. The light show will feature nine songs – with three new songs and choreographed lights voted on by the public.

Three "Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Celebrations" are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, Saturday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 4 with live performances, pyrotechnic surprises, free activities, hot beverage food trucks, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more, according to event organizers. Live reindeer will visit Winter Wonderlights on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.

"Winter Wonderlights will act as a cornerstone for merriment and family fun," said Visit Loveland Director Cindy Mackin. "We are excited to host a unique-to-Colorado experience in our own backyard that shows off our exceptional amenities and brings together magical attractions and performances for families this holiday season."

Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public through Sunday, Jan. 2. Canned food donations to support the Foodbank of Larimer County will be accepted nightly in the bins at all entrances.

