Wreaths Across America expands mobile donation platform

The public can text a donation in order to place a wreath at Fort Logan National Cemetery or Pikes Peak National Cemetery this December.

DENVER — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is expanding its successful “text-to-donate” campaign this holiday season.

Known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery, WAA also places 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 locations nationwide.

WAA began a pilot texting campaign in 2019 in partnership with the Mobile Giving Foundation and AT&T Veteran.

Donors wanting to support the WAA program at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver or Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs will be able to make this year’s tax-deductible contributions through text messages.

“We are so grateful for the local support of AT&T Veterans and Mobile Giving Foundation with the expansion of the text-to-date program in the beautiful state Colorado,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “This year especially, it is more important than ever to offer a safe, easy way to support the mission and dedicated volunteers in the community.”

To sponsor a wreath for Fort Logan National Cemetery, text WREATH42 to 20222 to help them reach their ultimate goal of 18,000 wreaths. WAA said they only have enough sponsored wreaths to cover 10% of their goal.

To sponsor a wreath for Pikes Peak National Cemetery text WREATH43 to 20222 to help them reach their ultimate goal of 3,300 wreaths. WAA said they only have enough sponsored wreaths to cover 25% of their goal.

Each texting donation is a one-time charge of $15.

Wreaths Across America Day on is Saturday, Dec. 19, when the organization hopes that all veterans will be able to have a fresh wreath placed on their headstone.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

> Above video: Wreaths Across America program in 2019.

