DENVER — Experience the Mile High City in all its holiday glory with a new walking tour in downtown Denver.

Denver Walking Tours has created a 90-minute walking tour of the city's holiday lights and sights. The limited-run Holiday Lights & Sights tour will take guests to more than a half dozen locations, all of which are magnificently lit-up for holidays.

The evening kicks off at the extravagantly decorated City and County Building, and will go on to give attendees a festive look at some of the city's most famous landmarks.

The tour visits the D&F Clock Tower, 16th Street Mall, The Brown Palace, Larimer Square, The Christkindl Market, The Mile High Tree at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, and other stops before ending at Union Station.

“Besides getting the inside scoop on the famous and incredibly lit-up sights we'll visit, you'll hear about holiday traditions that got their start right here in Denver and other fun Christmas stories that will surprise you," Denver Walking Tours said in a news release.

Along the way, attendees will have chances to ask questions, take photos, and learn about the city's unique history, architecture and beauty. Tour guides will also give attendees recommendations on nearby places to grab a bite to eat or a drink once the tour wraps up.

Holiday Lights & Sights Tours will be offered on Friday and Saturdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28. Each tour starts at 5:30 p.m., and only 20 tickets will be sold each night of the event. Prices start out at $17.50 per guest, and purchasing tickets ahead of time is recommended.

For more information on the walking holiday tour, head to this link.

RELATED: Holiday Guide: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

RELATED: 2 drive-through Christmas displays with 1.5 million LED lights each coming to Colorado

RELATED: Here's how you can volunteer at the 9NEWS Parade of Lights

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS