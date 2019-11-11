DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission is asking for the community’s help in meeting their goal of collecting 15,000 frozen turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit provides thousands of meals for those experiencing homelessness and hunger during the holiday season. New this year, those wanting to donate to the cause can text TURKEY to 24365 and make a monetary turkey donation. You can also donate online.

The turkeys will be used at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Nov. 27, in about 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes, and distributed to families in need across the metro area through churches, schools, and non-profit organizations.

Denver Rescue Mission said, in total, it will provide more than 200,000 meals during this holiday season. You can also donate turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more at these locations:

Lawrence Street Shelter (SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

(SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Ministry Outreach Center (Holly & 39th) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

(Holly & 39th) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday The Crossing (Smith Road & Holly) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

(Smith Road & Holly) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site (UCHealth Training Center) Saturday, Nov. 23 only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional items needed for the Thanksgiving meals include:

canned fruit

canned vegetables

canned pumpkin canned cranberry

canned yams

boxed stuffing

gravy

boxed mashed potatoes

The annual turkey drive runs Nov. 1 through Nov. 27.

