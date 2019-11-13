DENVER —

The Denver Zoo will light more than 2 million lights for its 29th annual Zoo Lights celebration that's set to begin Nov. 29.

The lights will span 80 acres, and more than 3,000 animals will be out for visitors to see, according to the zoo’s website.

The event takes place in the evenings from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., from Nov.29-Dec.30. All ages are welcome. Zoo Lights will be closed on Christmas, Dec.25.

Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale for Denver Zoo members; it’s noted on their website that Zoo Lights sells out every year,. The zoo encourages folks to purchase tickets and book online in advance to secure a spot. If tickets are sold out online, there will not be more tickets available at the door.

The general public can purchase tickets for Zoo Lights on Nov.19.

Here are the new experiences coming to the Denver Zoo this holiday season:

Breakfast with Santa -

Saturday, Dec.7 and Dec.14 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Ticket prices are $45 for adults, $35 for members, $25 for kids ages 3-12.

Visitors can purchase tickets to enjoy breakfast with Santa Claus in the Zoo Garden Pavilion.

The breakfast will include a hearty buffet meal - eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit and pastries will be served along with festive hot drinks.

There will also be prizes, gifts and professional photos with Santa included at the event with a ticket purchase.

VIP All-Inclusive Zoo Lights Package

For $45, this VIP experience includes admission to Zoo Lights.

Entry to the Zoo Lights Celebration Pavilion.

One complimentary beer, wine or cocktail.

One complimentary sweet or savory treat.

One souvenir mug with choice of Ghirardelli chocolate or cider

One pair of Holospex novelty glasses.

First Light Pixel Tree

A new festive light show set to seasonal songs.

Below are some Zoo Lights highlights and enhancing experiences from the zoo’s website:

Zoo Lights Highlights

First Light Musical Holiday Tree Show

Hula Hoop Dance Party

Carol Train Sing-a-Long aboard Denver Zoo Railroad, presented by Union Pacific Railroad

Animal demos + keeper talks

Sue the Giant Elm (grass maze)

Ice-carving artisans

Holiday-shopping bazaar

Additional Activities

Giraffe Encounter

“Rudolph” 4D Theater Experience

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide