Every year growing up my mom would take my brother and me to pick out a family to shop for during the holiday season.

As a kid, it was fun to pick out a girl about my age and go shopping for gifts I thought we both might like! It's still one of my favorite traditions every year and since moving back to Colorado, I found A Precious Child and their Precious Gift program.

"Our precious gift is our holiday program where we collect brand new gifts to give to children in need," said Courtney Wickberg, Chief Communication Officer with A Precious Child. "We actually ask these kiddos their top three wishes and then put them on giving trees throughout the city."

This year, I picked 9-year-old Isabella, who wanted dolls, Shopkins, and a slime making kit.

"A lot of the time these are the only gifts the kids are getting this holiday season," said Courtney. "So it's really important to give them what they want. Poverty looks really different these days and it affects everyone 24:04 so we want to make sure these kids no matter what place their in receive a really happy holiday."

A Precious Child is sponsoring 12,000 kids in Colorado this year. You can pick up tags at Flatirons Mall and Orchard Town Center, or visit their center in Broomfield. You can also drop off any gifts and A Precious Child will make sure they go to kids who need them.

KUSA

For more information, visit A Precious Child's website.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS