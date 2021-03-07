Lookout Mountain Road closure starts at 4 p.m. Saturday for July 4th

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the closure is to help with safety and prevent crowds on the narrow road during the 4th of July Weekend.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Known for being a hotspot for catching views and at times, fireworks, Lookout Mountain Road (Lariat Loop) will be closed July 3rd and 4th this year from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JSCO), with a goal to increase safety.

"Well, there are many different safety concerns about that particular road, and one is the crowds.," said Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Karlyn Tilley. "So there are so many people that want to go up there to watch the fireworks. But in going up there, they are causing major traffic concerns. They also have quite a few times in the past have lit off fireworks on that mountain. And we are always in a dangerous fire situation every part of the year in Colorado. So to have anybody shooting off fireworks on a mountain is just not a good idea."

In a tweet, the JCSO pointed to an even bigger issue; that the crowds and pulled-over cars on an already very narrow road make it difficult for emergency crews to respond if needed.

Lookout Mountain Road (Lariat Loop) will close TODAY, & tomorrow, Sunday, between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. for July 4th safety reasons. The concern is the lack of proper shoulders for people to park, and the overall inability for emergency vehicles to respond if needed. pic.twitter.com/gbbivDG6sQ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 3, 2021

"...when you have large crowds of people, especially on a really narrow road like that, access for emergency vehicles can be very, very tough. And so we want to make sure that emergency vehicles can get to any residents that need need us in that area," Tilley said. "Often there can be fallen hikers. There can be climbers that are injured, there can be fires. And we need to be able to get to those as quickly as possible. And if we have large crowds blocking the road, that would make it almost impossible."

She said that barricades will be placed at the top and bottom of the mountain to block access to the road.

Additionally, she said that if anyone is still up in the mountain during the restricted times, they'll be simply asked to leave. But if someone launches off fireworks illegally up there, it could result in a fine.

"We want people to enjoy themselves. We want people to be able to have access to our beautiful mountain areas and our foothills, but we want them to do it safely," she said.

For longtime Colorado residents Tommy and Jennifer Thao, who were taking pictures on the mountain Saturday afternoon, they say they like the idea of shutting the road down temporarily.

"I think that it’s a good idea. Because when people come up here they drink a lot. And its for safety," Jennifer said. “So I think it’s a good idea to do that."

Having lived in the area for around 40 years, they say they haven't seen the road this packed in a while.

"I think that the scenery … because its so beautiful people are just coming in from all over the state and just kind of watch the scenery around here [and] the mountain," she said.

To report illegal fireworks in Jefferson County, you can call their hotline at (303) 980-7340.

