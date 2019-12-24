FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Saturday morning started out as just another day of work for Butters server and manager Lucia Morales.

When a group of 11 men sat down at a table, she said her first thought was she needed to take care of them because she would want them to come back.

"I wasn't stressed. I love serving. The best thing I want to do is give them my full attention," Morales said. "That's the only thing I was stressed about."

Morales served the table their food and drinks. When it came time to pay, the meals were all put on one check. As the men got up to leave, one pulled a Christmas card out of his back pocket and handed it to Morales.

"This is for you guys. Merry Christmas," he said.

Morales took the card back to the counter and opened it, surrounded by her staff.

"We hope this makes your holiday season extra special! Shock & Claus 2019," the card read, accompanied with $1,100 cash.

