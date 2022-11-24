Salvation Army helping those in need this Thanksgiving

You can call 855-768-7977 or go to imsalvationarmy.org if you need a meal this Thanksgiving.

DENVER — The Salvation Army is giving out more than 7,000 meals this Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army said they saw inflation affecting families everywhere, so they wanted to give back to the community. On Thursday afternoon they will give out more than 7,000 Thanksgiving meals in Denver and Aurora.

Chef Tajahi Cooke of Miss Betty's Cooking and their team of Madsgiving partners have prepared meals with food items donated by King Soopers. The meals will include turkey, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls and more.

Thanksgiving meals will be distributed at 12 p.m. at the Crossroads located at 1901 29th Street in Denver. This event will end at 1 p.m.

The second food giveaway will be at Safe Outdoor Space Aurora Warehouse located at 11701 E 33rd Avenue #1423 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Those who cannot make the giveaways can call 855-768-7977 or go to imsalvationarmy.org to learn how to get a meal.

