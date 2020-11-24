Aurora Public Schools to give 8,000 free Thanksgiving meal kits Wednesday

APS hopes to renovate their other two busses in the coming months for meal distribution.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Public Schools Nutrition Services team is hosting a grab-and-go Thanksgiving meal drive Wednesday at Hinkley High School from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The team plans to serve 8,000 free Thanksgiving meals, each containing turkey roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie. The kits can serve a family of four, making for a total of 32,000 meals.

Since COVID-19 reached Colorado in March, APS has served 3.4 million free meals to people in the Aurora community.

For Wednesday’s distribution, APS partnered with Desert Peak Marketing to renovate a district bus to deliver and serve meals.