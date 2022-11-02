Denver Rescue Mission needs 15,000 frozen turkeys

The Denver Rescue Mission's goal is to collect 15,000 turkeys between now and Nov. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission has begun its annual turkey drive in the hopes of collecting 15,000 turkeys for those experiencing homelessness and hunger in the metro area.

The drive for frozen turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Denver Rescue Mission said.

The center is also collecting boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned vegetables, canned yams, canned fruit, canned pumpkin, canned gravy, and canned cranberry sauce, according to the Denver Rescue Mission.

The turkeys will be used in 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes and distributed to thousands of people in need across metro Denver through churches, schools, and non-profit organizations.

There are four ways the community can help in the annual drive:

Drop off turkeys

Donate a 12-pound frozen turkey at one of the following locations:

Ministry Outreach Center Holly & 39th Avenue 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday This is the preferred drop-off location

Lawrence Street Shelter SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accepting Turkeys here from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23

Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site UCHealth Training Center Saturday, Nov. 19 only, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Donate now

You can donate funds by texting “TURKEY” to 24365 or by calling 303-313-2403. $15 to $25 is roughly the equivalent of one turkey.

Start a fundraiser

You can start your own online turkey drive fundraiser.

Spread the word

Share info about the Turkey Drive with your own community through the Mission’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and #GetGobbled.

"These 15,000 turkeys are more than just a collective number or goal," President/CEO of Denver Rescue Mission Brad Meuli said. "Every turkey encompasses endless possibilities of providing a single person or single household with joy and stability during the holidays. That’s what our Turkey Drive is all about, providing hope in the form of meals to our neighbors who need it the most."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.