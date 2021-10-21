Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving arrives Thursday

Here are the holiday-season deadlines you need to know in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

COLORADO, USA — Thursday, Oct. 21 is the last day to get fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends Coloradans get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to gatherings this holiday season.

People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose of their primary vaccine series. According to CHPHE, vaccinations are the best way for Coloradans to protect themselves, their families, and their communities while celebrating holidays.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by the following holidays, people should get their first dose of vaccine by the following dates:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25)

Pfizer by Oct. 21

Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 11

Moderna (date passed)

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28)

Pfizer by Oct. 24

Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 14

Moderna (date passed)

Christmas (Dec. 25)

Moderna by Nov. 13

Pfizer by Nov. 20

Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11

Pfizer announced Thursday morning that data from its Phase 3 trial found the booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in protecting against the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.

The company said its trial included more than 10,000 individuals and found the Pfizer-BioNTech booster showed a vaccine efficacy of 95.6% when compared to those who did not receive a booster.

Pfizer said booster shots were administered approximately 11 months, on average, after trial participants received their second-dose of the vaccine.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer booster shot for older Americans and others at high risk from the virus.

