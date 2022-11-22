Here's the Thanksgiving Day TV lineup on 9NEWS

9NEWS and NBC present a day of special programming on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can still count on turkey, stuffing, 5K runs, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

NBC will again be your headquarters for the holiday season starting with the signature presentation of the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade leading up to a prime-time matchup between the Patriots and Vikings.

In December, you'll also see "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," "The People's Choice Awards," "It's a Wonderful Life" and more on NBC.

Without further adieu, here's your Thanksgiving Day 2022 television schedule on 9NEWS:

Thanksgiving Day on 9NEWS

4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. — 9NEWS Mornings

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Today

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — National Dog Show

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (repeat)

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — 9NEWS at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — NBC Nightly News

6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — Football Night in America

6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

9:30 pm. to 10:35 p.m. — 9NEWS Special Edition

10:35 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. — Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

THANKSGIVING COVERAGE:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.