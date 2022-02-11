Where to order Thanksgiving dinners for takeout this year

Enjoy a home-cooked, stress-free meal while supporting local businesses this Thanksgiving.

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.

Boston Market

Boston Market has heat-and-serve complete meals and sides, as well as fully-cooked meals available for pick-up or delivery. Order online at BostonMarket.com.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, green beans with marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney and mashed potatoes. Sides and desserts can be ordered to-go including pecan-crusted sweet potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake.

Citizen Rail

Citizen Rail in downtown Denver is offering a special three-course Thanksgiving Day meal available for both dining in or to-go takeout featuring smoked meats and locally-sourced vegetables. Citizen Rail's Turkey Dinner to go serves four people for $200. Chef Christian Graves and his team have created a menu of holiday favorites with smoked meats and locally sourced vegetables.

Cracker Barrel

Thanksgiving dinner can go from oven to table in just two hours with Cracker Barrel's "Heat n' Serve Feast." You can also get a free bonus gift card if you order at CrackerBarrel.com to pickup.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a Complete Feast, Dinner Feast, Cajun Turkey, Holiday buffets and a Holiday Big Yellow Box. Dickey's Barbecue Pit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so be sure to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner for pick up or delivery by Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s Holiday Feast feeds six to eight adults and includes a choice of Carved Roast Turkey or Carved Holiday Glazed Ham with traditional holiday favorites. Guests can place orders online or at their local Golden Corral.

King Soopers

King Soopers offers Thanksgiving meals, sides and party platters of various sizes for your Thanksgiving plans. You can order online at KingSoopers.com or at your local store's deli counter.

Safeway

Safeway offers traditional turkey dinners, rotisserie boneless turkey dinners, spiral ham dinners and holiday prime rib dinners at Safeway.com or at your local store's deli counter.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts can give your Thanksgiving table a boost with hams, rib roasts, turkeys and fully-prepared holiday meals complete with sides. Visit Sprouts.com to pre-order a holiday meal or feast.

Seasons 52

The Seasons 52 Thanksgiving Green Box dinner allows guests to celebrate at home with turkey, all the in-restaurant fixings, salad and desserts. Additional sides and desserts are available online. Boxes serve four to six people and are available for pickup on Nov. 23 at Seasons52.com.

Village Inn

Village Inn is offering to-go meals as well as legendary pies. Orders can be placed at VillageInn.com.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market offers appetizers, desserts, entrées and more for Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 22 for in-store pickup at WholeFoodsMarket.com.

