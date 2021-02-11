Here's where to order Thanksgiving dinners to-go in Colorado

Enjoy a home-cooked, stress-free meal while supporting local businesses this Thanksgiving.

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 25 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

Many Turkey Day gatherings this year will be larger than in 2020. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.

Black-eyed Pea

Black-eyed Pea is offering a "Thanksgiving Family Feast" at its nine Colorado locations. With a choice of roast turkey, glazed ham or slow-cooked roast, Black-eyed Pea's Thanksgiving dinner also includes sides and dessert. Order online at BlackeyedPeaColorado.com.

Boston Market

This Thanksgiving, Boston Market has heat-and-serve complete meals and sides, as well as fully-cooked meals available for pick-up or delivery. Order online at BostonMarket.com.

Citizen Rail

Citizen Rail in downtown Denver is offering a special 3-course Thanksgiving Day meal available for both dining in or to-go pickup featuring smoked meats and locally-sourced vegetables.

Cracker Barrel

Thanksgiving dinner can go from oven to table in just two hours with Cracker Barrel's "Heat n' Serve Feast." You can also get a free bonus gift card if you order at CrackerBarrel.com to pickup on Monday, Nov. 22 or Tuesday, Nov. 23.

King Soopers

King Soopers offers Thanksgiving meals, sides and party platters of various sizes for your Thanksgiving plans. You can order online at KingSoopers.com or at your local store's deli counter.

Lucky's Market

Lucky's Market's to-go options this Thanksgiving include pre-cooked turkey dinners, pies and dessert favorites, as well as numerous sides. Place your order online at LuckysMarket.com.

Mimi's Cafe

Mimi's Cafe can take something off your plate this Thanksgiving with three-course meals to-go and take-home feasts for large families. Orders can be placed at MimisCafe.com.

Perkins

Perkins is offering family meals as well as its full bakery menu and pies for Thanksgiving. Order online at PerkinsToGo.com.

Safeway

Safeway offers traditional turkey dinners, rotisserie boneless turkey dinners, spiral ham dinners and holiday prime rib dinners at Safeway.com or at your local store's deli counter.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts can give your Thanksgiving table a boost with hams, rib roasts, turkeys and fully-prepared holiday meals complete with sides. Visit Sprouts.com to pre-order a holiday meal or feast.

Urban Farmer Denver

Urban Farmer Denver is offering Thanksgiving to-go kits. Order your Thanksgiving meal at UrbanFamerSteakhouse.com.

Village Inn

Village Inn is offering to-go meals as well as legendary pies. Orders can be placed at VillageInn.com.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market offers appetizers, desserts, entrées and more for Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 23 for in-store pickup at WholeFoodsMarket.com.

