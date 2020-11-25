Tips to celebrate a safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic

Health experts warn against gathering in large groups or with people outside your household for the holiday.

By now, we’ve all heard the warnings about gathering for Thanksgiving. Let’s put into perspective what’s at stake.

More than two million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday and Saturday combined, the highest numbers recorded since early in the pandemic.

That means a lot of people are traveling for the holiday, ignoring guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Experts warn against gatherings in large groups or with people outside your household for the holiday.

"The prevalence has never been higher. Which means that the chances of contracting COVID now, just because so many people have it, is infinitely higher than it was in July," said Dr. Richard Zane, chief of Emergency Services at

UCHealth. "The vast majority of infections have come from small groups and small groups of families hanging out together. Thanksgiving is going to be a very dangerous time."

Even so, we know some people will still get together.

The CDC has recommendations if you still plan to go to a Thanksgiving gathering with other people. Beyond wearing masks, washing hands and eating in well ventilated areas, the CDC has some more tips here: