Where to order Thanksgiving dinners to-go in Colorado

Enjoy a home-cooked, stress-free meal while supporting local businesses this Thanksgiving.

DENVER — Like all things in 2020, Thanksgiving will be a little different this year.

Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 26 and while we will be celebrating in a pandemic, you can still count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 10.

> Do you know of a business offering to-go Thanksgiving dinners? Share with us so we can add it to this list.

Alfalfa's wants to make your Thanksgiving "easy, stress free and unforgettable." The Thanksgiving menu offers a variety of plant-based and gluten-free options. You can order holiday meals at Alfalfas.com.

Black-eyed Pea is offering a "Holiday Feast Family Pack" at its nine Colorado locations. With a choice of roast turkey, glazed ham or slow-cooked roast, Black-eyed Pea's Thanksgiving dinner also includes sides and dessert. Order online at BlackeyedPeaColorado.com.

This Thanksgiving, Boston Market has heat-and-serve complete meals and sides, as well as fully-cooked meals available for pick-up or delivery. Boston Market is also open on Thanksgiving Day and has catering options for large families. Order online at BostonMarket.com.

Thanksgiving dinner can go from oven to table in just two hours with Cracker Barrel's "Heat n' Serve Feast." You can also get a $10 bonus card if you order at CrackerBarrel.com to pickup on Monday, Nov. 23 or Tuesday, Nov. 24.

King Soopers offers Thanksgiving meals, sides and party platters of various sizes for your Thanksgiving plans. You can order online at KingSoopers.com or at your local store's deli counter.

Lucky's Market's to-go options this Thanksgiving include pre-cooked turkey dinners, pies and dessert favorites, as well as numerous sides. Place your order online at LuckysMarket.com.

Mimi's Cafe can take something off your plate this Thanksgiving with three-course meals to-go and take-home feasts for large families. Orders can be placed at MimisCafe.com.

Located in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, Root Down has complete fresh-from-the-Earth Thanksgiving dinner and pies available online at EdibleEats.com for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Safeway offers traditional turkey dinners, rotisserie boneless turkey dinners, spiral ham dinners and holiday prime rib dinners at Safeway.com or at your local store's deli counter.

Sprouts can give your Thanksgiving table a boost with hams, rib roasts, turkeys and fully-prepared holiday meals complete with sides. Visit Sprouts.com to pre-order a holiday meal or feast.

Whole Foods Market offers appetizers, desserts, entrées and more for Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 24 for delivery or pickup by Thanksgiving at WholeFoodsMarket.com.

