UPS hiring 2,500 seasonal employees in Denver ahead of busy holiday season

DENVER — UPS has announced it will hire 2,500 seasonal workers in Denver ahead of the very busy holiday shipping season.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.

In Denver, UPS is hiring:

700 package drivers

850 driver-helpers

975 package handlers

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

Commerce City, CO

Aurora, CO

Englewood, CO

Denver International Airport

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs range from $21 to $28.50 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $15 per hour and $16.80 for driver-helpers, according to UPS.

UPS said that over the last three years, about 35% of people hired for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over. About 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

