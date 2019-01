Candy hearts and flowers are out, chicken is in.

This year, you can give your significant other something they really want for Valentine's Day.

Chick-fil-a is offering heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Mini biscuits at select locations as another way to say "I love you."

The trays are available with 30 nuggets or 10 Chick-n-Minis and became available last week. Check with your local store for availability.

Learn more here.