The September garden should be incredibly colorful. If yours is not, reevaluate what you're growing and how you care for them.
Many annuals should be blooming with abandon. Fertilize with a "bloom" type formula that encourages flower production. Tropical plants and summer bulbs should be big and beautiful. Many perennials bloom late into the season or actually start to bloom as days get shorter.
This list is composed of plants blooming in my garden right now or foliage plants that are at their peaks. Compare it to what you're growing. Add perennials now. Add new annuals and tropicals to your garden next year. It takes planning and execution to keep your garden colorful all season.
ANNUALS
- Sun impatiens
- Petunia
- Datura
- Salvia
- Geranium
- Coleus
- Bloodleaf
- Cosmos
- China aster
- Cuphea
- Tall verbena
- Plectranthus
- Sweet potato vine
- Ornamental peppers
- Ornamental kale
- Begonias
- Sunflower
- Marigold
- Hollyhock
- Angelonia
- Annual grasses
- Gloriosa daisy
- Mexican sunflower
TROPICAL PLANTS AND BULBS
- Banana
- Angel's trumpet
- Flowering maple
- Papyrus
- Smooth yucca
- Mandevilla
- Dracaena
- Succulents
- Lion's ear
- Cannas
- Dahlia
- Oxalis
PERENNIALS AND SHRUBS
- Butterfly bush
- Rose of Sharon
- Hardy hibiscus
- Autumn Joy sedum
- Obedient plant
- Bumblebee daisy (Rudbeckia triloba)
- Mums
- Joe Pye weed
- Japanese anemone
- Ornamental grasses
- Asters
- Perennial sunflower
- Lavender
- Pearly everlasting
