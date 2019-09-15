The September garden should be incredibly colorful. If yours is not, reevaluate what you're growing and how you care for them.

Many annuals should be blooming with abandon. Fertilize with a "bloom" type formula that encourages flower production. Tropical plants and summer bulbs should be big and beautiful. Many perennials bloom late into the season or actually start to bloom as days get shorter.

This list is composed of plants blooming in my garden right now or foliage plants that are at their peaks. Compare it to what you're growing. Add perennials now. Add new annuals and tropicals to your garden next year. It takes planning and execution to keep your garden colorful all season.

Rob Proctor

ANNUALS

Sun impatiens

Petunia

Datura

Salvia

Geranium

Coleus

Bloodleaf

Cosmos

China aster

Cuphea

Tall verbena

Plectranthus

Sweet potato vine

Ornamental peppers

Ornamental kale

Begonias

Sunflower

Marigold

Hollyhock

Angelonia

Annual grasses

Hollyhock

Gloriosa daisy

Mexican sunflower

Rob Proctor

TROPICAL PLANTS AND BULBS

Banana

Angel's trumpet

Flowering maple

Papyrus

Smooth yucca

Mandevilla

Dracaena

Succulents

Lion's ear

Cannas

Dahlia

Oxalis

Rob Proctor

PERENNIALS AND SHRUBS

Butterfly bush

Rose of Sharon

Hardy hibiscus

Autumn Joy sedum

Obedient plant

Bumblebee daisy (Rudbeckia triloba)

Mums

Joe Pye weed

Japanese anemone

Ornamental grasses

Asters

Perennial sunflower

Lavender

Pearly everlasting

Rob Proctor



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS