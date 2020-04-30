7 summer watering rules to follow in Denver

Following the annual summer watering rules helps preserve reservoir levels throughout Colorado.

DENVER — It's that time of year.

May 1 marks the first day of Denver Water’s annual watering rules which run through Thursday, Oct. 1.

Denver Water says that while the summer water supply is looking great in 2020 thanks to a healthy snowpack, the long-term water supply still depends on customers using water efficiently every day.

While there are no drought-related restrictions this summer, it’s important to remember that half of Denver’s water supply comes from the Colorado River, which has been plagued with long-term drought, according to Denver Water.

Rule 1

Water during cooler times of the day — lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Denver.

Rule 2

Do not irrigate while it is raining or during high winds.

Rule 3

Do not waste water by letting it spray on concrete and asphalt.

Rule 4

Water no more than three days per week.

Rule 5

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Rule 6

Do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets and alleys.

Rule 7

Use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve when washing your car.

Citizens are asked to report water wasters at 303-893-2444. Denver Water said that most violations are unintentional, but they do follow up on all reports.

The full Denver Water summer rules can be found here.

