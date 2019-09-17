DENVER — 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Colorado Fall Home Show. The content of this article provided by ColoradoGarden Foundation.

The Colorado Fall Home Show takes place Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Colorado Convention Center.

The Colorado Fall Home Show is an unrivaled opportunity for home remodel or design consulting with more than 250 vendors and experts. Attendees can identify companies and contractors for home projects ranging from exterior home projects such as roofing, windows, and insulation services, to furniture, furnishings, remodels, sustainable living projects and more.

In addition, themed home design vignettes and theater sessions including remodel and design trends will be presented by the American Society of Interior Design – Colorado Chapter (ASID).

Colorado Fall Home Show

Here are a few trends to look for at this year’s Colorado Fall Home Show:

Making room for millennial children still at home

More and more families are living multi-generational to help offset Colorado’s high cost of living. Learn ways to make these cohabiting situations work better by creating shared spaces including kitchens, living rooms or common areas while adding separate bedroom quarters or entrances.

Empty nesters stay comfy while downsizing

Many empty nesters are downsizing to cut down on mortgage costs and maintenance, but that doesn’t mean that they have to compromise on the comforts of their family home, or aesthetic design. Ideas include:

Open floor plans that support accessibility and mobility now and in the future

High-end fixtures or features that elevate and modernize the space

A blend of luxury and convenience with long-term living in mind

Remain home later in life

There will be a lot of trends and tips on how to incorporate safety design features that will allow empty nesters to remain in their homes into their golden years such as:

Bathrooms, curbless showers and grab bars, comfort height/ADA fixtures

Induction cook-tops over electric or gas

Furniture at proper scale and rounded edges, made of easy to maintain and clean upholstery

Go kitchen efficient

Most everyone would love a bigger kitchen, but sometimes a downsized footprint doesn't allow for that, at least without a serious investment. But with some creative design and new technologies smaller kitchens can function at full capacity. Here are a few tips to make your kitchen efficient:

Incorporate appliances that have multiple uses

Add floor to ceiling pantry style cabinets or bring upper cabinets all the way to the ceiling rather than having that extra space for knick-knacks that just collect dust

Create eat-in kitchens and get rid of, or resdesign, unused formal dining spaces

Biophilia moves indoors

Biophilia suggests that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature. While this has long been a trend for home building and commercial spaces, this trend is now moving into interior finishing. It includes the use of organic materials; not just plants as decor, but also can include the following:

Use wood over other products when possible; incorporate wood floors throughout the house and add natural wood cabinets instead of painted

Finds ways to use of natural stone inside; like backsplashes, mantels or other common areas

Use a plethora of natural light with new ways to bring it in (windows in the backsplash for example)

This isn’t your grandmother’s wallpaper

Wallpaper is making a big comeback, but not the big floral prints you remember from the 1970s or 80s. Modern textured and bold patterns, sleek lines and geometric shapes are just a few ways you can make any room pop. To try it out transform a space with just one feature wall.

Guest bathrooms are a great opportunity to show your style, wallpaper every wall and/or the ceiling to make a style statement in a small space.

Extreme function

Learn easy tricks to make your living spaces more functional including making the most of your storage space, understanding the flow of spaces, and how to create or install lighting so that it functions better physically within a space.

For every season there is a reason to update

As the weather cools, now is a great time to prioritize your home and prepare for winter.

Get expert one-on-one advice

Consultations available with interior designers from ASID’s Colorado Chapter (visit booths 622 and 623).

These trends and more will be at the Colorado Fall Home Show at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Tickets and more information can be found at ColoradoGardenFoundation.org.

Colorado Fall Home Show

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES PAID ADVERTISING. COLORADO & COMPANY IS A PART OF 9NEWS AND FEATURES COLORADO EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.