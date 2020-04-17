DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Botanic Gardens' beloved spring plant sale will go on this year, with some major changes.

A limited number of plants and products will be available to buy online and then pick up at the garden.

Here are all the details:

When is the sale?

Shopping will begin with an online pre-sale on April 27 at 10 a.m.

Anyone can pay $25 to be granted access to the online store. Tickets to the pre-sale will be available until noon on April 24. The money will go toward supporting the Gardens.

After the pre-sale, Botanic Gardens members and volunteers can shop from April 28 to May 1. This sale will not be open to the general public.

Orders can be picked up May 6 to May 9.

How do I get my plants?

If you make an order, you will receive an e-mail with a date and time that you can come pick up your plants.

At your designated time, drive to the top deck of the parking garage of the Gardens' York Street location at 1007 York St. and your order will be waiting for you.

Staff members will load the plants into your trunk.

What will be available?

Limited quantities of plants from the following divisions will be available:

Aquatics

Container Garden in a Bag

Fruits, Berries & Vegetables

Grown at the Gardens

Herbs

Houseplants

Plant Select®

Rock Alpine

Seeds

Specialty Succulents

Summer Bulbs

The Shop at the Gardens

You can see specifically what is available in the online catalog, which you can browse now.

You can choose what species and varieties of a plant you want, but not the specific plant.

Where can I learn more?

All relevant information can be found here.

The spring plant sale has been an annual tradition at the Denver Botanic Gardens for 70 years.

It is regularly one of the most popular plant sales in the state.

