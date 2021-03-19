Denver Botanic Gardens to hold 2021 spring sale online

They said the inventory would include something for all skill levels.

DENVER — The Denver Botanic Gardens (DBG) is holding its popular Spring plant sale online again this year and will offer its wide selection of plants to gardeners of every skill level.

Those looking for early access to all the flora can pay $25 to start shopping on April 26, with a limited amount of tickets also being sold on March 30, said DBG.

The store then opens to everyone (no ticket needed) starting April 27 at 10 a.m. The sale goes through April 29 at 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

Members receive 10% off all purchases.

DBG said this year's inventory would include annuals, aquatics, container gardens in a bag, fruits & berries, herbs, houseplants, perennial classics, plant select, rock alpine, roses, specialty succulents, summer bulbs, vegetables, water-smart plants and other things grown at the gardens.

Beginning in mid-April, customers can navigate to their website to see a full plant list and detailed instructions for using the online store.

Shoppers can pick-up their orders curbside May 6-9 at the Gardens' York Street location on the top deck of the parking structure.

The remaining inventory will be available during a "last chance" sale, in person on May 10-11. This event is free to attend, but reservations are required; DBG said plant inventory will be limited.

The spring plant sale has been an annual tradition at the Denver Botanic Gardens for more than 70 years. It is regularly one of the most popular plant sales in the state.

