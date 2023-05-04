Here's where Denverites can get free mulch this weekend

The city will hold its annual mulch giveaway Saturday at four locations. Discounted compost is available at participating Ace Hardware stores through the weekend.

DENVER — This weekend, Denverites can get free mulch and discounted compost for spring garden and landscaping projects.

The city will hold its annual mulch giveaway Saturday. Mulch is available for free to Denver residents from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at four locations:

Veterans Park (Iowa Avenue and Vine Street)

Bear Creek Park (South of Dartmouth Avenue on Raleigh Street)

Sloan’s Lake Park (Boat ramp parking lot on Byron Place)

Havana Nursery (10450 Smith Road)

>Video above: Starting your landscaping off right for the season

People picking up mulch should bring their own shovels and rakes to load the mulch into their own vehicles. Loader service is available at the Havana Nursery pickup location, but not at the others. You must have a truck or trailer to use the loader service.

The mulch being given away is made from Christmas trees collected through the city's Treecycle program.

Also this weekend, gardeners can buy discounted compost at participating Ace Hardware stores in the Denver metro area.

From Friday through Sunday, customers can buy EcoGro Compost for $5 per bag, plus tax. Bags are one cubic foot and each person can buy a maximum of 10 bags. Shoppers don't need to be Denver residents to take advantage of the sale. There are six participating stores in Denver and 15 elsewhere in the metro area.

The compost on sale is processed from food scraps and yard waste that Denver compost customers put in their green carts every week.