Here's where you can drop off leaves for composting in Denver

Denver residents can help Mother Nature recycle by dropping off their leaves for composting.

DENVER — As leaves begin to fall this autumn, Denver residents have a special option for recycling their leaves.

Rather than throwing leaves in the trash to be taken to a landfill, Denver residents can drop them off at a Denver LeafDrop site to be composted for free.

LeafDrop locations will be open Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Dec. 4.

Compost created through the program will be made available for residents to purchase at a discounted rate next spring.

Pumpkins are also accepted for composting at drop-off locations.

Denver LeafDrop locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station

7301 E. Jewell Ave.

(entrance on E. Jewell Ave.)

7301 E. Jewell Ave. (entrance on E. Jewell Ave.) Havana Nursery

10450 Smith Rd.

(enter on Smith Road; leaves must be brought in bags at this location)

10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road; leaves must be brought in bags at this location) Central Platte Campus

1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

(leaves must be brought in bags at this location)

LeafDrop centers will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leaves can only be left during operating hours. Dropping off leaves during other times is considered illegal dumping.

When dropping off raked leaves, paper bags are preferred as they can also be composted, according to city officials. Denver residents can download a coupon to receive a free five-pack of paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware Stores at denvergov.org/leafdrop.

"Composting is nature’s way of recycling and returning valuable organic matter and nutrients to soil to be used again to help plants thrive," said the city of Denver in a release.

Weekend LeafDrop sites will be opening soon at the end of October and information will be released at a later date.

To learn more about Denver’s LeafDrop Program, please visit denvergov.org/leafdrop.

