Denver outdoor watering rules go into effect Saturday

Colorado's reservoir levels and water supplies in Denver are in good shape, and Denver Water wants residents to follow the rules to keep it that way.

DENVER — With temperatures warming up, residential watering rules went into effect Saturday and continue through Oct. 1 to help manage the city's water supply.

Under the rules, lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and watering should be done no more than three times per week. Don't waste water by letting it spray on concrete and asphalt, and any leaking sprinkler system should be repaired within 10 days.

Denver Water said it wants the 1.5 million people it serves to know that although water supplies are in good shape for Denver, Colorado is still dry. As of April 27, much of the state was in some level of drought, according to the state drought monitor.

Roughly half of Denver Water's supply comes from the upper Colorado River Basin, where late snowpack and rain have not done much following last year's historic wildfire season.

"Soil moisture is low most everywhere and will drink up a lot of what runoff there is, leaving less water in streams and reservoirs," Denver Water said.

They want residents to keep these guidelines in mind from May 1 through Oct. 1:

Sprinklers should not be turned on until Mother’s Day at the earliest. This month is usually cool enough to keep watering to a minimum.

Plants don’t need much water in the cooler months, like May. A moist spring (so far) has kept landscapes wet in the metro area.

While the average final freeze date in Denver is May 4, it can stretch later into the month. In 2019, the last freeze was recorded on May 22. A freeze can damage a sprinkler system turned on too early.

Keep sprinklers off for a bit longer and use a hose and nozzle if there’s a dry patch that needs extra attention.

Look for opportunities to use less. Spring is a good opportunity to alter your landscapes, reduce water in shady zones and incorporate more native plants.

Any season is a good season to reduce indoor water use. Spring cleaning is a great time to commit to newer, more efficient toilets, sprinkler heads and showerheads.

