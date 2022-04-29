7 watering rules you'll have to follow in Denver this summer

Denver Water planners will be watching supplies carefully and its restrictions could change if hot and dry conditions persist.

DENVER — Sunday, May 1 marks the first day of Denver Water’s annual outdoor watering rules which run through Oct. 1.

Denver Water said that despite a late-season surge of snow in Colorado's high country, the mountain snowpack in its two collection areas ended the season below average.

The Upper South Platte and the Upper Colorado river basins hit their peak for the year on April 26, at 71% and 86% of average, respectively, according to Denver Water.

"It’s critical customers follow our summer watering rules, which begin May 1," said Denver Water's Nathan Elder. "A below-average snowpack is a reminder to all of us that we should always use water wisely."

Currently, Denver Water does not expect additional watering restrictions this summer, but that could change if hot, dry weather persists.

"It’s important to remember that half of Denver’s water supply comes from the Colorado River, which has been plagued with long-term drought," said Elder. "

"Long-term water supply still depends on our customers using water efficiently every day."

Denver Water outdoor watering rules from May 1 to Oct. 1

Water during cooler times of the day — lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Denver. Water no more than three days per week. Do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets and alleys. Do not waste water by letting it spray on concrete and asphalt. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Do not irrigate while it is raining or during high winds. Use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve when washing your car.

Citizens are asked to report water wasters at 303-893-2444. Denver Water said that most violations are unintentional, but they do follow up on all reports.

"Following these rules is the right thing to do given Colorado’s arid climate and the importance of protecting reservoir supplies, rivers and streams on the West Slope and the Front Range," said Denver Water news release.

