Denver watering rules begin Monday: Here are the 7 rules

Denver Water planners will be watching supplies carefully, and its restrictions could change if hot and dry conditions persist.

DENVER — Monday marks the first day of Denver Water’s annual outdoor watering rules, which continue through Oct. 1.

Under the rules, lawn watering is not allowed in Denver between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and watering should be done no more than three times per week.

Denver Water said residents should not let water spray on concrete and asphalt, and any leaking sprinkler system should be repaired within 10 days.

Residents can report water wasters by calling 303-893-2444 or by filling out an online form.

Summer watering rules from May 1 to Oct. 1

Water during cooler times of the day — lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Denver. Water no more than three days per week. Do not allow water to pool in gutters, streets and alleys. Do not waste water by letting it spray on concrete and asphalt. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Do not irrigate while it is raining or during high winds. Use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve when washing your car.

According to Denver Water, longer grass is more water-efficient.

Cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be trimmed to 2.5 to 3.5 inches, while warm-season grasses should be trimmed to 1 to 3 inches.

"Following these rules is the right thing to do given Colorado’s arid climate and the importance of protecting reservoir supplies, rivers and streams on the West Slope and the Front Range," said a Denver Water news release.

To keep up with Denver's latest watering rules and regulations, follow Denver Water on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

