Boulder's tulip bulb giveaway is ready to bloom again

The history of tulips on the Pearl Street Mall started in the late 1970s.

BOULDER, Colo. — An annual Colorado tulip bulb giveaway is ready to bloom once again.

Nine downtown Boulder businesses will be handing out free bags of tulip bulbs to the community on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The annual giveaway is organized by the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department (BPR) and Downtown Boulder Partnership.

Those who would like a bag of bulbs can visit any of the participating locations to pick up a free bag of bulbs on on Aug. 23 when each shop opens. Bulbs will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one bag per family.

A donation to the PLAY Boulder Foundation is encouraged at pickup.

Tulip Bulb Giveaway locations

Bohemi

The Hat Cart (1300 block of Pearl Street)

Organic Sandwich Company

OZO Coffee Company (East and West End Pearl Street locations)

Pedestrian Shops (Pearl Street location)

R Gallery + Wine Bar

Savvy on Pearl

Terracotta.

The tulip giveaway has been held since 2006. Boulder parks staff remove tulip bulbs throughout the summer and save them for this event when they make space for other flowers.

Boulder has been planting tulips on the Pearl Street Mall since the late 1970s when Boulder’s then sister city, Meppel, Holland, would send 5,000 tulip bulbs annually. A form of this tradition continues to this day when Boulder Parks and Recreation plants 15,000 new tulip bulbs from Holland each year.

