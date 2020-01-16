DENVER — Fresh herbs at our fingertips are wonderful for cooks. You can grow a variety of herbs in a west or south-facing window.

Select a long, narrow container to fit your windowsill. It must have drainage and a saucer underneath.

Plant herbs that you often use, such as oregano, rosemary, parsley, sage, chives and basil. Lemon balm and various mints are useful in cooking and tea brewing. Lemon balm and mints are invasive and best grown only in containers.

If you want to be more adventurous, try uncommon plants that are used for tea or cocktails. Toothache plant (Spilanthes) and gotu kola are unusual Asian herbs becoming more widely used in cooking, salads, tea and craft cocktails. It's fun and interesting to experiment and try new flavors.

