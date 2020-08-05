Give mom a living gift for Mother’s Day

It's a gift that will keep on giving.

COLORADO, USA — Mother’s Day is this weekend, and unless she’s a physician or other essential worker, your mom has likely been spending a lot of time at home lately.

Debi Borden-Miller with Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado shared some great ideas to gift mom a living plant that will make her quarantine space a little brighter and continue to give her joy beyond the holiday.

While cut flowers are beautiful, why not give your mother flowers that will stay alive and give her joy for more than just a few days?

The easiest option is to pick up a hanging basket from your local garden center. Pansies are a hearty, cool-season choice for an outdoor location since we’re not quite out of the threat of another frost this season. A fuchsia plant will do well if she has a balcony or patio with shade. Bright, cheerful colors are really welcoming and look great when planted or hung by an entryway.

If you’d rather make something personalized for your mom, you can try a DIY arrangement.

We’re all spending more time at home, so you can use that time to create a one-of-a-kind container garden. You can plan a container featuring your mother’s favorite colors. Consult a garden center—many are offering online videos with tips now—to make sure you are choosing plants that not only look good but that grow well together.

Herbs and edible plants are also a great gift idea this year.

It seems like everyone is planting vegetable gardens and victory gardens, so you can give your mom the plants to start her own garden.

Add a lavender plant, and she could use it in a bath or cut a few sprigs to tie together and put by the bed. It's also a hardy plant in Colorado, so it will be long-lasting. Rosemary is beautiful, fragrant, and can be used in cooking. Mint is delicious to use as a tea—just make sure she keeps it in the pot or it can take over her garden!

If you want to give a gift that will keep on giving through the seasons, create a container with vegetables.

Now is a good time to plant cool-season plants like lettuce and Broccoli rabe, which will grow well in a container. Again, make sure that the plants you choose do well together.

Companion plants can also make a great meal when harvested together. You can give mom a pasta sauce garden with peppers, tomatoes, basil, and onion. Or try a salsa garden with hot peppers, cilantro, and tomatoes.