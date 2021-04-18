x
Palisade crops unscathed by recent cool down; growers still on edge after last year's devastation

The devastation of last year has made this year's crop more important than ever.

COLORADO, USA — More than one year ago, record low temperatures destroyed more than half of the crops within the Grand Valley region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said the temperature dropped to 19 degrees in Grand Junction on April 14, 2020 -- the lowest since 1933.

Many of the crops in the region such as peaches, apples, cherries, pears and plums could be ruined by temperatures falling below 27 degrees.

