Palisade crops unscathed by recent cool down; growers still on edge after last year's devastation

The devastation of last year has made this year's crop more important than ever.

COLORADO, USA — More than one year ago, record low temperatures destroyed more than half of the crops within the Grand Valley region.

Video above is a segment called Proctor's Garden: Plant cool-season crops now

National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said the temperature dropped to 19 degrees in Grand Junction on April 14, 2020 -- the lowest since 1933.

Many of the crops in the region such as peaches, apples, cherries, pears and plums could be ruined by temperatures falling below 27 degrees.

