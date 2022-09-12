Fort Collins woman spreads joy through plant giving

Monica Aragon invented a new word she hopes will catch on.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Plantiness.

The definition is simple.

“It’s the happiness that plants give you,” Aragon said, as she potted yet another plant. She has been going strong on this Plantiness thing for about two years.

Her goal is to spread her joy through gifting strangers free plants. She has given away more than 700. Her goal is to hit 1,000 near the start of the new year.

“Plants are alive--they’re resilient in lots of different conditions,” Aragon said. “I think that’s a good reminder for people. You can grow in the harshest conditions.”

In addition to giving out free plants, she has a business where she throws Plantiness Parties. Each guest is given a pot to decorate, and two plants. One of keep and one to spread the plantiness themselves.

To check out where Aragon is handing out plants and spreading plantiness through events, follow her on Instagram. She has events coming up at Mandara Skin and Body Spa in Fort Collins on Dec. 10, and at Wolverine Farm Publick House in Fort Collins on Dec. 11.

Aragon knows that spreading plantiness would be hard if the plants die, so she gave 9NEWS a special list the "Nine Plants that are Tough to Kill".

1. Red Emerald Philodendron

2. Lemon Lime Philodendron

3. Heart leaf philodendron

4. Philodendron Birkin

5. Burle Marx

6. Lipstick Aeschynanthus

7. Baby Rubber Plant

8. Zanzibar Gem

9. Pothos

