DENVER — Fall-blooming plants put on quite a show. They can be planted now and will settle in nicely.

Recommended late-blooming perennials include New England asters, white wood aster, goldenrod, 'Autumn Joy' Sedum and pearly everlasting. Pale yellow 'Ballerina' Datura is grown as an annual but blooms from summer into fall.

Hardy, long-lived and carefree, the perennials grow better each year and will grace gardens year after year.

